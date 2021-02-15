Egypt to reopen its embassy in Libya

A high-level diplomatic delegation from Egypt will visit Libya's capital to reopen its embassy, a Libyan official said Sunday.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Qablawi said the delegation of diplomats and security personnel will pay an official visit to Tripoli for a few days.

Al-Qablawi added that Egypt's embassy in Tripoli will be reopened Monday.

The visit will be the second by a high-level Egyptian delegation to Tripoli since 2014.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.