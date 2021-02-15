 Contact Us
News World Egypt to reopen its embassy in Libya

Egypt to reopen its embassy in Libya

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 15,2021
Subscribe
EGYPT TO REOPEN ITS EMBASSY IN LIBYA

A high-level diplomatic delegation from Egypt will visit Libya's capital to reopen its embassy, a Libyan official said Sunday.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Qablawi said the delegation of diplomats and security personnel will pay an official visit to Tripoli for a few days.

Al-Qablawi added that Egypt's embassy in Tripoli will be reopened Monday.

The visit will be the second by a high-level Egyptian delegation to Tripoli since 2014.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.