Over 100 injured in powerful earthquake in Japan

Over 100 injuries were reported after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit northeastern Japan on Saturday, according to local media Sunday.

"Injuries were reported in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures and six others, including Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, all neighboring Tokyo. The quake was felt in several other areas including the capital," the Kyodo News Agency said, adding that there have been no deaths attributed to the earthquake.

It also said there was no tsunami following the disaster.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the powerful tremor off Fukushima occurred at 11.07 p.m. local time (1407GMT) 60 kilometers (37 miles) below the surface.

The agency noted that the initial information of 7.1 magnitude and 11.08 p.m. occurrence time were later updated.