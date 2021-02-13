TRUMPS LAWYER EXPRESSES OUTRAGE OVER CALL FOR WITNESSES

Former president Donald Trump's lawyer Michael van der Veen on Saturday argued that he would need 100 depositions if the House Democrats wish to call witnesses.

"The real issue is incitement. They put into their case over 100 witnesses, people, who have been charged with crimes under the federal government, and each one of those they said Mr Trump was a co-conspirator with," van der Veen said.

"That's not true!" he bellowed. "But I have the right to defend that ... don't handcuff me!"

Van der Veen also expressed outrage at the notion that witnesses would be called over Zoom, and said that the depositions should take place in his office in Philadelphia. Senators burst into laughter at this proposition.











