France launches anti-discrimination platform

A new government online interface activated Friday will enable victims of discrimination, racism and sexism to fight and seek just in France.

The antidiscriminiations.fr website and 3928 telephone line, was launched by Elisabeth Moreno, minister delegate to the prime minister in charge of equality, diversity and equal opportunities. She is also the only member of color in the government.

The initiative stems from President Emmanuel Macron's announcement last December for an online survey where accusers can register complaints of discrimination against police and record why and in what ways they were prejudiced.

Following an incident of police violence against a black music producer, Macron characterized the "unbearable" racial profiling by law enforcement officials.

On Friday, Macron did not mention police or racial injustice but said "every kind of discrimination is a humiliation, a violence."

He said the platform will allow victims to flag various situations of discrimination, whether it is in getting a job or a promotion, access to housing, service or control and check or supervision by the government.

There are 25 parameters people can file a discrimination case.

According to the 2019 data from the Defender of Rights, an independent administrative authority, the highest form with more than 24% was recorded based on nationality/ That was followed by handicap at 22%, gender was 12%, health at 10% and age was 5%.

The platform allows victims to get in touch with experienced lawyers specialized in fighting discrimination, who will guide them on mediation and facilitate steps to pursue administratively or legally.





