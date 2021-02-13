Eighth day of protest in Myanmar to condemn coup

Protests against Myanmar's military coup continued for the eighth consecutive day on Saturday with large crowds of people taking to the streets of Yangon, the country's largest city.

Local media outlet Frontier Myanmar reported that groups of demonstrators gathered outside the US Embassy in Yangon to support Washington's announcement of sanctions in the wake of the military takeover.

People also gathered outside the Russian and Chinese embassies in Yangon to protest after the governments there blocked the UN Security Council from condemning the coup.

The coup followed the November 2020 election that the military says was fraudulent. The army imposed a year-long state of emergency and installing what it claims will be only an interim government before new elections are held.

Political leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi were detained in the wake of the coup.









