An employee walks in front of the main building of the Moscow State University in Moscow on February 8, 2021, as in-person classes resume in Russian universities amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

Russia reported 15,019 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 1,584 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,998,216 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also reported 530 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 77,598.