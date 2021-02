Mariachi musicians play in downtown Mexico City, on February 3, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. - In spite of the deadly upsurge of the COVID-19, necessity pushes millions of Mexicans to the streets. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 414 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 166,200.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.