Medical specialists wearing protective gear walk past ambulances outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia October 15, 2020. REUTERS

Russia reported 16,048 new COVID-19 cases across the country on Sunday, including 2,028 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,967,281 since the pandemic began.

Authorities confirmed 432 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 76,661.