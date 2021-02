The movement control order (MCO) currently enforced across the country, has been extended to Feb. 18, effectively covering the Chinese New Year festival that falls on Feb. 12 this year. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Malaysian health authorities reported 3,731 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of infections so far to 242,452.

There were also 15 new deaths reported, taking the cumulative fatalities to 872.