Holbeinsteg bridge in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 5, 2020, as a sign of cohesion and support during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. (Photo by Armando BABANI / AFP

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,616 to 2,284,010, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 231 to 61,517, the tally showed.