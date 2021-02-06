Three hurt, two missing in Bordeaux building explosion
WORLD AFP
At least three people were injured and two were missing after a large explosion in a building in the French city of Bordeaux on Saturday, firefighters said.
Initial investigations at the scene suggest gas was the cause of the explosion in a garage that destroyed the building as well as two neighbouring ones, prompting around 50 firefighters to rush to the scene.
