Africa suffers ‘devastating impact’ of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has had a "a devastating impact" on Africa," the South African president said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 34th ordinary session of the African Union, Cyril Ramaphosa, who was the chairperson of the union for 2020, said global inequalities were further revealed by the pandemic.

"COVID-19 has not been defeated and there will be difficult times ahead," he said, adding there is also "a long road to travel to silence the guns in Africa."

The pan-African body had planned to achieve the silencing of the guns by 2020, but due to the threat of terrorism, cross-border clashes and civil wars, the plan remained unfulfilled.

The African leaders during their two-day summit will discuss the continent's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, security issues, implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, among others.

Meanwhile, the South African president handed over the annual chairmanship of the union to President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi.

The leaders will also elect the chairperson of the African Union Commission and Moussa Faki Mahamat, the incumbent, is tipped to continue for the next four years.

Voting will also be held for commissioners.