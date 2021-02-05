European Union keeps bloody-minded PKK on terrorism list

The European Union on Friday renewed its terrorist list for a further six months.

The sanctions list features 14 persons and 21 entities or groups, including the PKK and Dalokay Sanli, a senior figure of the terrorist group.

Terrorist organizations DHKP/C, IBDA-C, and TAK -- a PKK offshoot -- are also on the list.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-also listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and the US-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

In order to combat terrorism, the bloc freezes the funds and financial assets in the EU of the enlisted persons and groups, and also bans EU operators to make economic resources available for them.

The bloc applies a separate sanction mechanism for terror groups Al-Qaida and Daesh/ISIS.