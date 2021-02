A man with a face mask pulled down to his chin takes a selfie picture on Red Square during a snowfall in Moscow on January 28, 2021, as the Russian capital continues to ease coronavirus restrictions citing improving health situation. (AFP Photo)

Russia reported 16,714 new COVID-19 cases across the country on Thursday, including 2,095 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,917,918 since the pandemic began.

Authorities confirmed 521 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 75,205.