Turkish Red Crescent hands out food packages to Ethiopian asylum seekers

The Turkish Red Crescent distributed food packages to Ethiopian asylum seekers living in tent cities in eastern Sudan, the aid agency said Tuesday.

Serdar Yılmaz, head of the organization's delegation to Sudan, said a total of 900 food packages were delivered to Ethiopians displaced by internal conflicts.

Yılmaz added that the Turkish Red Crescent would also distribute food to families hit by floods in Tokar in Sudan's Red Sea state.











