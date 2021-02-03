WORLD

Myanmar group says 70 hospitals stop work to protest coup

A man hits a plate during a protest against the coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 2, 2021. Picture taken February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES NOARCHIVES

Staff at 70 hospitals and medical departments in 30 towns across have stopped work to against the military seizing power in the country, a statement from the Myanmar Civil Disobedience Movement posted on Facebook said on Wednesday.

The statement said the army, by launching a coup, had put its own interests above a vulnerable population facing hardships during the pandemic.

"We refuse to obey any order from the illegitimate military regime who demonstrated they do not have any regards for our poor patients," it said.

