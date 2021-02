A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease walks at a metro station in Moscow on January 28, 2021. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

Russia on Tuesday reported 16,643 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,701 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 3,884,730 since the pandemic began.

Authorities reported 539 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 74,158.