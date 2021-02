People walk past a closed shop front with posters advertising a Corona test centre in Berlin's Kreuzberg district on February 1, 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by DAVID GANNON / AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,114 to 2,228,085, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 861 to 57,981, the tally showed.