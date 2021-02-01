Kosovo, Israel establish diplomatic relations

Kosovo and Israel officially established diplomatic relations on Monday through a special virtual ceremony.

The bilateral diplomatic ties were formalized in a virtual ceremony and the signing was done by Kosovar Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla and her Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi.

Former US President Donald Trump had announced that the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo, who met at the White House in September 2020, reached an agreement to normalize economic ties between the two counties.

Kosovo also agreed to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, while Serbia announced to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.





