People walk along Moscow's Nikolskaya street during a snowfall on January 28, 2021, as the Russian capital continues to ease coronavirus restrictions citing the improving health situation. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

Russia on Sunday reported 18,359 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,284 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,850,439.

Authorities said 485 people had died in the last day, taking the official death toll to 73,182.