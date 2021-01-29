Malaysia sees new daily record of 5,725 cases

People wearing protective masks wait to cross a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia announced 5,725 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily count since the pandemic began, taking the total confirmed cases to 203,933.

In a press release, Health Ministry's Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor, a state on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, was the worst-hit with 3,126 new cases.

"As many as 3,423 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 157,722," Abdullah added.

Meanwhile, the total fatalities reached 733, with an additional 16 deaths in the same period.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 45,478.

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin last week declared a nationwide state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19.