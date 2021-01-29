FBI: Pipe bombs near Capitol placed night before rally

Two pipe bombs that were placed at the national headquarters of the Republican and Democratic parties were placed there the night before the US Capitol was assaulted by Trump supporters, the FBI said Friday.

The bombs were placed at the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee, which are just blocks from the Capitol, on the evening of Jan. 5 between 7:30 and 8:30 pm by an unknown individual who was captured on a surveillance camera in a dark hooded sweatshirt and face mask.

The bureau and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are now offering an award of up to $100,000 for information leading to the individual's arrest.

The crude bombs were discovered Jan. 6 as former US President Donald Trump's supporters were raiding the federal legislature. One police officer lost his life as a result of injuries he sustained from the rioters while dozens of others were injured.

The assault has prompted Trump's second impeachment after he had just minutes prior called on his supporters to "stop the steal" as lawmakers were preparing to carry out their constitutional duty to count Electoral College votes, a key step that preceded US President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump claimed without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from him, but the allegations have been repeatedly shot down in court and the Justice Department found no evidence to substantiate them.