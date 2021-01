Russia reports 19,138 new COVID-19 cases, 575 deaths

WORLD Reuters Published January 28,2021

Russia reported 19,138 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 2,897 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,793,810 since the pandemic began.



Authorities said 575 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 71,651.