Japan to locally produce AstraZeneca vaccine

Japan on Thursday confirmed it will locally produce a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Britain's pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca .

Speaking at a news conference in the capital Tokyo, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said: "Yesterday, we received a report […] from AstraZeneca, informing us that it will aim to manufacture over 90 million doses within Japan."

Japan had signed a deal with AstraZeneca to acquire 120 million doses of the vaccine.

According to Kyodo news agency, 75% of all AstraZeneca vaccines will be manufactured in Japan.

Japanese JCR Pharmaceuticals based in western Hyogo province is expected to be the partner of AstraZeneca.

Japan has reported a total of 378,274 coronavirus cases, including over 5,400 deaths.

US drugmaker Pfizer has also applied for the approval of its vaccine in Japan.





