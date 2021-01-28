January deadliest month for coronavirus in US

January has been the deadliest month in the US with almost 80,000 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 79,261 people in the US died from the virus during the first month of the year, surpassing the previous record set in December when more than 77,400 lives were lost.

The US' total death toll hit the 400,000 mark last week, more than one month after the country passed 300,000 fatalities in December.

As of Thursday, the number of people killed by COVID-19 in the US stood at more than 429,000, and total cases were almost at 25.6 million, the data showed.

Global infections climbed above the 100 million mark Tuesday with more than 2.1 million lives lost.