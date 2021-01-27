Israel to sign Sudan normalization deal in 3 months

Israel and Sudan are finalizing a normalization deal that will be signed in Washington within the upcoming three months, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said on Wednesday.

Cohen, who visited Khartoum on Monday to discuss economic plans and border security issues with Sudanese officials, refused to give an exact date for opening an Israeli embassy in Khartoum. He, however, said that the exchange of embassies will likely be after the signing of the normalization deal.

"The peace agreement's draft is progressing and a signing ceremony for Israel and Sudan is expected in Washington in the next three months," Cohen told Israel's Ynet TV.

During his visit, Cohen met with top Sudanese officials, including Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

He said following the normalization deal, both countries will sign agreements in the fields of economy and agriculture as well as to open Sudanese airspace for Israeli aircrafts.

There was no comment from Sudanese officials on the report.

On Oct. 23, Sudan announced a controversial deal to normalize relations with Israel, a move vehemently rejected by several national political forces, including parties in the ruling coalition.









