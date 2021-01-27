Blacks, Latinos vaccinated at lower rates than whites in US

Black and Latino Americans are being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus at lower rates than white Americans, according to a CNN analysis.

The analysis, which includes data from 14 states, revealed that vaccinations are twice as high among white Americans compared to Blacks and Latinos.

While more than 4% of the white population has been vaccinated, only 1.9% of Blacks and 1.8% of Latinos have been immunized, according to the analysis.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said Black and Latino Americans are dying of COVID-19 at rates nearly three times that of white Americans.

"And it's not white Americans' fault, but it's just a fact. And the Americans now know it, especially younger Americans," said Biden at a press briefing.

Since mid-December, the US has distributed nearly 44.4 million doses of vaccine, and 23.5 million doses have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Tuesday, the country had reported more than 425,000 virus-related deaths and over 25.4 million cases since last February.



