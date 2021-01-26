Turkish, Dutch foreign ministers to hold 2-way meeting

Turkish and Dutch diplomatic officials are slated to hold a bilateral videoconference meeting on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, the eighth Turkish-Dutch Bilateral (Wittenburg) Conference will be co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok.

The conference will also be attended by the working groups on Turkey-EU Relations, NATO, innovation and the Turkish-Dutch Community, the statement added.

As part of the conference, Çavuşoğlu and Blok will exchange views on bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations and regional developments.

Alternately organized under the co-chairmanship of either side, seven Wittenburg Conferences have so far been held since a 2008 agreement between Ankara and Amsterdam "aiming at ensuring the enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation" between the two countries, noted the statement.

The previous conference was held on April 11, 2019 in Amsterdam.





