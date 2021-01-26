Portugal reports new daily record of 291 COVID-19 deaths
WORLD Reuters
Portugal reported a record 291 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from the previous peak of 275, and 10,765 new infections, as it struggles to contain a steep post-Christmas surge in cases.
The country has so far reported a total of 653,878 COVID-19 cases and 11,012 deaths, and currently has world's the highest seven day rolling average of cases and deaths from the disease per million people, according to data tracker ourworldindata.org