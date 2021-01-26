Indonesia’s coronavirus case tally hits 1 million

Indonesia's coronavirus case tally crossed the 1 million mark as authorities reported 13,094 more infections on Tuesday.

According to data released by the COVID-19 task force, 336 more fatalities have pushed the death toll up to 28,468.

With recoveries rising by 10,868 over the past day to reach 820,356, there are now more than 161,000 active COVID-19 cases in the country, latest figures showed.

To curb the ongoing surge in infections, the government has imposed restrictions on public activity on the islands of Java and Bali, the two worst-hit areas in Indonesia, until at least Feb. 8.





