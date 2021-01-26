3 arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Denmark

Three people were arrested by police in Copenhagen for burning the effigy of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in the country.

According to a report by Danish public broadcaster DR on Monday, the suspects are accused of "crimes against the highest state authorities."

They will be remanded in custody until Feb. 19.

Last Saturday, protesters hung an effigy of the prime minister with a sign saying: "She can and should be culled." They later set it on fire.

Previously, Frederiksen approved the culling of millions of minks after a mutated version of the coronavirus was found in many farms. She has been facing calls to quit over the move.

Dozens of people have been arrested related to the protest.

Denmark on Monday reported 27 deaths and 625 new COVID-19 cases.

The nationwide death toll has reached 2,010 with 195,296 infections.