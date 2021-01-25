China says 10 dead in gold mine explosion

China on Monday confirmed that 10 of total 22 miners, trapped following a gold mine explosion earlier this month, have died, local media reported.

Eleven miners were rescued on Sunday while the search is on for one remaining miner, state-run Chinese daily Global Times reported.

The 11 miners had managed to establish contact with ground workers in the goldmine in Qixia city of eastern Shandong a week ago.

"Judging by the bodies, some of the miners starved to death, and some died from injuries from the explosion," the report cited rescue expert Du Bingjian as saying. "All have lost signs of life," he added.

A total of 22 miners were trapped about 600 meters (1,968 feet) underground since the mine blast on Jan. 10.

At least 633 personnel were on job to rescue the miners. Rescue operations are underway at the site to lift the remaining trapped miner.





