Anti-curfew protesters clash with police in Netherlands

Several arrests were made as anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in multiple municipalities across the Netherlands on Sunday, police said.

Hundreds of protesters in cities including Amsterdam and Eindhoven took to the streets against new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Police used water cannons as the demonstrations turned into riots after some vehicles were burned, and shops looted.

In a statement, Dutch police said situation was particularly tense in Venlo, Stein and Roermond, and they had intervened accordingly.

Separately, Amsterdam police said 190 people were arrested, with 27 people still in police custody, including 7 minors, according to state broadcaster NOS.

The Netherlands on Jan. 12 extended lockdown restrictions until at least Feb. 10 due to a new variant of the virus that is said to be more contagious, and perhaps more deadly.

Restrictions were further tightened on Jan. 23 with the enforcement of a nationwide night curfew (between 9 p.m and 4.30 a.m. local time), a first since World War II.

People are advised to stay at home and only go outside to shop for essentials, to get medical care to go to work or school if working or learning remotely is not possible.



