Libya commission urges cease-fire be followed

Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission on Saturday called on participants in last year's Berlin Conference to fulfill their obligations over the Libyan crisis, including the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries from the country.

In a statement, the commission called for the "immediate removal of all mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya and complying with the [UN] Security Council arms embargo."

On Jan. 19, 2020, Algeria, China, Egypt, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Turkey, Congo, Britain, the US and UN representatives adopted a plan aimed at removing foreign fighters from Libya and abiding by the UN arms embargo.

The commission said it will pursue efforts to implement all articles of the October ceasefire agreement between Libya's warring rivals.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, commission member Mohammad Nakassa voiced hope that the Libyan rivals will implement the ceasefire agreement.

He said the commission will convene within two weeks to discuss the opening of the coastal road between the cities of Sirte and Misrata under the cease-fire deal.

Libya's warring rivals reached a UN-mediated ceasefire deal on Oct. 23 under which the parties pledged to withdraw foreign mercenaries within three months. That deadline ends Saturday.

The Libyan government, however, has documented regular breaches of the agreement by militias affiliated with warlord Khalifa Haftar.