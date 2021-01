People sit and stand in the sun in Paternoster Square, in the City of London financial district of London, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, during England's third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

The United Kingdom recorded a further 1,401 deaths on Friday from COVID-19, up from 1,290 the day before, and a further 40,261 cases of the disease, official data showed.

The data also showed that 5.38 million people have been given the first dose of the vaccine.