Turkish foreign minister meets Belgian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with his Belgian counterpart Sophie Wilmes on Thursday in Belgium's capital Brussels.

Following the meeting at the Egmont Palace, which houses the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter post that 2023 will mark the 185th year of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Belgium.

"We will be pleased with the support of Belgium in our relations with the EU," he added.









