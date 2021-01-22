Top Turkish diplomat meets EU Commission head

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday met with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as part of his working visit to Brussels.

Çavuşoğlu also had close door meetings with EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, and Oliver Varhelyi, commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement.

"Welcomed Minister @MevlutÇavuşoğlu in @EU_Commission today. Constructive discussions about the opportunities and challenges ahead. Migration, security, people to people contacts and @EUErasmusPlus cooperation at the heart of a renewed EU-Turkey agenda. Time for positive steps," Schinas wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the top Turkish diplomat also met with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

In a Twitter post, Çavuşoğlu said they discussed many issues.

"Wish to turn a new page with #EU. 18 March Statement should be revised with all elements. Must work together for a positive agenda. Discussed the preparatory work of the visits by Presidents of EU Council and Commission. @JosepBorrellF."

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Brussels Wednesday evening for a two-day visit for talks with top EU and NATO officials.