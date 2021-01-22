Top Turkish diplomat Çavuşoğlu meets NATO chief in Brussels

Turkey's top diplomat met the chief of NATO in Brussels on Friday.

"Should further strengthen unity and solidarity within the Alliance," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter post after meeting Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO headquarters.

"Turkey assumes critical and leading roles in ensuring the Alliance's deterrence and defense. Will continue to support NATO Missions in Afghanistan and Iraq," he added.

Çavuşoğlu, who arrived in Brussels on Wednesday for a two-day visit, is expected to meet Charles Michel, president of the European Council, later today.

The Turkish foreign minister met a number of top officials on Thursday, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.