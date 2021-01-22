Principal of FETO charter school arrested in United States

The principal of a charter school in the US with links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) was arrested for failing to report suspected child abuse by an employee, local media reported.

In its report on Wednesday, Orlando Sentinel newspaper said Orlando Science Charter School's Principal A.Y., 35, also instructed a subordinate not to report the crime to authorities.

The school's middle and high school principal now faces two third-degree felony counts.

Citing a case report from the Orlando Police Department, the newspaper said A.Y. was aware in 2019 that some boys had told a school dean that another employee was "soliciting nude photos of them and engaging them in sexually explicit conversations via the Snapchat app."

But he did not report the accusations to the law enforcement for a month.

The principal "not only failed to report said allegations but instructed teachers under him not to report to the proper authorities," the report said.

Instead, A.Y told the dean to investigate the accusations and then forced him to resign.

"About a month later, the school resource officer was told of the allegations — possibly because an upset parent was threatening to make the accusations public," the document added.

In early May 2019, Jaelen Alexander was arrested on a slew of charges, including solicitation of minor and unlawful communication after a detective investigation was completed.

It remains unclear why the principal's arrest came more than a year later.

FETO, the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, has a considerable presence internationally, including private schools -- approximately 150 charter schools in the US -- and hospitals which serve as a revenue stream for the criminal cult.

FETO-linked charter schools in the US are being used both to raise funds thru siphoning taxpayer dollars, employ followers of Fetullah Gulen and then have Gulenist teachers tie a significant percent of their income back to the terror group.

FETO and its U.S.-based billionaire leader Fetullah Gulen is accused of orchestrating the military coup bid of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.