A man wearing a protective face mask walks at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France registered a further 23,292 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the country's health ministry on Friday.

France's overall COVID-19 death toll stands at 72,647 - the seventh biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.