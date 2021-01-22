EU CHIEF MICHEL URGES RUSSIAS PUTIN TO DEMAND RELEASE OF KREMLIN CRITIC NAVALNY

EU chief Michel urges Russia's Putin to demand release of Kremlin critic Navalny
WORLD Reuters
European Council chief Charles Michel held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and pressed for the release of detained opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Michel's office said he told Putin "the EU is united in its call on Russia to swiftly release Mr Navalny and proceed with the investigation into the assassination attempt on him."
The European Union's chairman told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by telephone to release opposition politician Alexei Navalny and insisted on an investigation into his August poisoning.
"In my call with President Putin today, I reiterated (that the) EU is united in its condemnation of Alexei Navalny's detention and calls for his immediate release," European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter.
"Russia must urgently proceed with full and transparent investigation into the assassination attempt on him," Michel said.