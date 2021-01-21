TRUMP, POMPEO RELEGATED TO DUSTBIN OF HISTORY: IRANS ZARIF

Trump, Pompeo relegated to dustbin of history: Iran's Zarif
"Trump, [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace," Iranian top diplomat Javad Zarif said on Twitter shortly after newly-elected President Joe Biden took office.
Iran's foreign minister welcomed the departure of US President Donald Trump and his administration Wednesday while suggesting that newly elected President Joe Biden should abandon his predecessor's policies.
"But the memories of Gen Soleimani & the 1000s murdered, maimed & starved of food & meds by Trump's state—& economic—terrorism & crimes against humanity will shine on," the top Iranian diplomat added.
He implied that the US should change its policy, saying: "Perhaps new folks in [Washington] DC have learned."
Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, 2020.
Earlier Wednesday, Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the US and Kamala Harris as vice president.