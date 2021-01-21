Texas attorney general vows to challenge Biden government

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to "challenge federal overreach" by President Joe Biden's administration after he was officially sworn into office.

Although he started his remarks by congratulating the new administration, Paxton -- who is under federal investigation, lauded former President Donald Trump's policy "Law & Order."

"Congrats, President Biden. On Inauguration Day, I wish our country the best," Paxton said late Wednesday in a Twitter statement. "I promise to my fellow Texans and Americans that I will fight against the many unconstitutional and illegal actions that the new administration will take, challenge federal overreach that infringes on Texans' rights, and serve as a major check against the administration's lawlessness."

"Texas First! Law & Order always!" he concluded.

The attorney generals' remarks came just before Biden signed off 17 executive orders aimed at undoing much of his predecessor's efforts on policies that span the gamut from immigration to climate policy.

Paxton was a prominent Trump ally, especially during his attempt to challenge Nov. 3 presidential election results, and he sued battleground states Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in a bid to change results. However, the Supreme Court declined to hear lawsuits.

He is currently facing a federal investigation into allegations that he committed bribery and abuse of office and his name was absent from a last-minute list of pardons that was issued in the final hours of Trump's presidency.







