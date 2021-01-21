Portland rioters, police clash on Inauguration Day

Protesters and police clashed Wednesday in Portland, Oregon during demonstrations amid the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, local media reported.

Surrounded by tight security measures of heightened law enforcement and fortifications on the Capitol building in the northwestern Oregon state, armed riots never materialized but demonstrations took place as protesters demanded more rapid policy changes from Biden.

A crowd of approximately 100 gathered in South Portland's Elizabeth Caruthers Park at around 9 p.m. PST on Wednesday (0500 GMT on Thursday), marching to an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

The group chanted slogans protesting the US policies of detention of migrant children, while some individuals spray-painted "Reunite families now" onto the wall of the ICE federal building.

Police declared the gathering an "unlawful assembly" and told the crowd those who trespassed on the federal property would be arrested before they used tear gas and crowd control munitions several times, filling streets with thick smoke and arresting at least one person.

"Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffitiing is subject to arrest or citation," Portland Police wrote on Twitter.

Police Sgt. Kevin Allen said in an update some individuals were seen carrying pepper ball guns, electronic control weapons similar to stun guns, shields and rocks.

Also Wednesday, a group of protesters with 200 people also marched to Portland's Central Eastside area and smashed windows of the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters.

"We don't want Biden - We want Revenge! For police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres. We are ungovernable," read their sign.

The police arrested at least eight people during that demonstration.

National Guard troops were not present at the gatherings.