China, US need to resume pre-Trump era relations: Beijing

China on Thursday called on newly inaugurated US president to resume bilateral relations engaged in before the Donald Trump administration.

"We congratulate President Joe Biden and wish his administration success," said China's Foreign Ministry.

"China and US need to resume [pre-Trump] mutual respect and collaboration. Let the good angel come back to bless the bilateral ties," the ministry said, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday after four tumultuous years of his predecessor Trump.

China and US witnessed bilateral relations at all-time low under Trump.

"The Trump admin, especially [Mike] Pompeo, had burned many bridges that need to be rebuilt, and damaged many roads that need to be fixed," Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said, referring to former US secretary of state.

"The two governments should have courage to listen to and respect each other. If we are determined to fix it, it can be fixed," she added.





