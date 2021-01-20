WHO chief congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their inauguration

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Wednesday congratulated U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after their inauguration.

"Congratulations President @JoeBiden and Vice-President @KamalaHarris on your #Inauguration today. Here's to a healthier, fairer, safer, more sustainable world", Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter https://bit.ly/2YbbOnP.

Biden has said he will halt the withdrawal of the U.S. from the WHO, a process initiated by former President Donald Trump.