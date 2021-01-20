Turkey extends condolences over explosion in Spain

A building belonging to the Catholic Church burns after a deadly explosion, in Madrid downtown, Spain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Turkey on Wednesday extended condolences to Spain over a powerful explosion that killed at least three people and destroyed a large residential building in central Madrid.

"We have received the news with deep sorrow that there were loss of lives and injuries in a strong explosion in a building in Madrid, the capital of Span," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement offered condolences to the Spanish people and the government and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Madrid authorities have confirmed that it was a gas explosion which occurred while the building's boiler was being repaired.