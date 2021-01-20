Turkey extends condolences over explosion in Spain
WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
Turkey on Wednesday extended condolences to Spain over a powerful explosion that killed at least three people and destroyed a large residential building in central Madrid.
"We have received the news with deep sorrow that there were loss of lives and injuries in a strong explosion in a building in Madrid, the capital of Span," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.
The statement offered condolences to the Spanish people and the government and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Madrid authorities have confirmed that it was a gas explosion which occurred while the building's boiler was being repaired.