PORTUGALS DAILY COVID-19 INFECTIONS HIT RECORD, 40% JUMP FROM DAY BEFORE

Portugal is facing new stricter lockdown rules to be applied across the country due to the covid-19 pandemic. The country registered 10,556 new cases of infection on 14 January 2021 (a new maximum). EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

Portugal reported a record high of 14,647 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 10,455 a day before, bringing the total to 581,605 infections since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.

The country of 10 million people, where hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in infections that forced authorities to implement a new lockdown from last week, also posted a record of 219 new deaths from 218 on Tuesday.