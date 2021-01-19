Turkish prosecutors order arrest of 238 suspects in military probe over FETO links

Turkish prosecutors have ordered the arrest of 238 people in an operation targeting suspects in the military over links to FETO ringleader Fetullah Gulen who was behind the bloody July 15 coup bid in 2016, according to the information gained from the official sources on Tuesday.

The operation, covering 60 provinces, was part of a four-year-old worldwide legal struggle against the Fetullah Terorist Organization [FETO].

160 people had been detained in the latest police raids, ordered by prosecutors in Izmir.

Among the suspects were 218 serving military personnel, including six colonels, three lieutenant colonels and nine majors.



FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.









