TUNISIAS ENNAHDA MOVEMENT CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION INTO RIOTS

Tunisia's Ennahda Movement on Tuesday called on the country's premier to launch investigations into the riots and alleged vandalism on public and private property across the country.

In a statement, the party expressed its strong disapproval of hate speech and incitement by unnamed political parties which it described as "speeches outside of national contexts."

Ennahda called on the Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi to "tell the people the truth about last night's protests, carry out the necessary investigations, protect public and private property and apply the law."

It also strongly condemned "the attacks on private and public property, the looting and sabotage of administrative and commercial institutions," calling on protesters not to deviate from their demands and to refrain from sabotaging and harming the country, according to the statement.

Since Thursday, several Tunisian cities have witnessed night movements interspersed with clashes with security forces, amid the start of the night curfew as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, the Interior Ministry said it had arrested 632 people who participated in riots in the capital and other regions over the past days.

Politicians and activists have exchanged accusations on social media platforms of inciting violence, riots and night protests in several regions.